Loop Capital Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $570.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $512.59 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $443.20 and a 1-year high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $227.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.89.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 105.5% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

