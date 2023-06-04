Loop Capital Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $215.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Shares of CRM opened at $213.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.65 and a 200 day moving average of $171.74. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

