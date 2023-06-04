Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $328.35, but opened at $378.23. Lululemon Athletica shares last traded at $374.29, with a volume of 2,630,963 shares traded.

The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 46.08% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.22.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $774,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.03 and a 200 day moving average of $337.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

