Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.10 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.84.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$10.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.15. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.24 and a 52 week high of C$11.34. The company has a market cap of C$7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

