Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Macy’s by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,649 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Macy’s by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 239,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 45,763 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 382.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $25.12.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

