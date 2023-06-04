Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on M. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of NYSE M opened at $15.42 on Friday. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 57.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.