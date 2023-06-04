MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Raised to C$25.50

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MAG. TD Securities reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.75 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Pi Financial raised MAG Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.55.

MAG Silver stock opened at C$16.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$13.60 and a 1-year high of C$22.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.57.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). On average, analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.7845168 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

