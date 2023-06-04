Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Magazine Luiza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Magazine Luiza alerts:

Magazine Luiza Price Performance

Shares of MGLUY stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Magazine Luiza has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77.

About Magazine Luiza

Magazine Luiza SA engages in the retail sale of consumer goods. It operates through Retail, Financial Operations, Insurance Operations, and Other Services segments. It sells technology products, appliances, electronics, telephony, furniture, gifts, and toys. The company also grants credit and provides extended warranties for its products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magazine Luiza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magazine Luiza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.