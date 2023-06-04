Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) Shares Down 0.3%

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 5,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 83,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $120.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Magnum Opus Acquisition

About Magnum Opus Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,179,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

