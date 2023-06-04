MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives $40.50 Average PT from Analysts

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 709.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62,887 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

