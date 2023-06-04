MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives $40.50 Average PT from Analysts

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
MakeMyTrip Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.47 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MakeMyTrip Company Profile
MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.
