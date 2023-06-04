ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.70.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of MAN stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.66. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,159,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,652,000 after purchasing an additional 519,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,325,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 74.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,541,000 after buying an additional 451,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $32,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Further Reading

