Margaret Chow Sells 1,000 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Couchbase alerts:

On Monday, May 1st, Margaret Chow sold 1,180 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $18,006.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, Margaret Chow sold 1,174 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $16,436.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Margaret Chow sold 1,273 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $17,300.07.

Couchbase Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $21.03 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90. The company has a market cap of $959.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. The company had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BASE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 170.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,895 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,746,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 648,053 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 939,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 630,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 90.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after acquiring an additional 571,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 24.1% in the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after acquiring an additional 411,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.