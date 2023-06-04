MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,065 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,305,000 after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,210,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,427,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,937,000 after acquiring an additional 38,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $281.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.16. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKTX. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities raised MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

