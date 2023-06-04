Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,668 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.33% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVLG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 108,870 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 283,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joey B. Hogan sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $81,687.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,049.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Up 4.3 %

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

Shares of CVLG opened at $40.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $43.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.