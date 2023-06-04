Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 190,526 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190,526 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE:HIW opened at $21.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.12. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 132.45%.

HIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Highwoods Properties

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,476.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

