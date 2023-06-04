Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $1.58 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,648 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $73.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.10. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,617 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,818. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

