Masaru Matsuda Sells 1,830 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $14,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 7.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $8.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $503.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 9.93. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $27.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
