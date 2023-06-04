Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127,682 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Masco by 23.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 21.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Masco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Masco by 200.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Masco Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.75. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $57.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

