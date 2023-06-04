MediWound Ltd. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWDGet Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MediWound in a report released on Wednesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.40). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MediWound’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediWound in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

MediWound Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.04. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 180.62% and a negative net margin of 76.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in MediWound by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 111,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter worth about $1,998,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in MediWound during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

