Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Trading Up 9.6%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 247,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 220,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$152.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.30.
About Meridian Mining UK Societas
Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.