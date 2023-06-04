Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Trading Up 9.6%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 247,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 220,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$152.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.30.

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

Further Reading

