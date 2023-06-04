MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on June 30th

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0211 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE MGF opened at $3.27 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGF. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the period. 49.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

