MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on June 30th

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0211 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE MGF opened at $3.27 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32.
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
