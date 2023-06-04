MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Stock Price Up 0.6%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $31.95. Approximately 275,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 63,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.12% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

