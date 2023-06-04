MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Rating) were down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.58. Approximately 277,721 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 220,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 9.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 10.39% of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

