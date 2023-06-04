Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Trading 5% Higher

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. 2,104 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.
Mitsui Chemicals Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98.
Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui Chemicals (MITUY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.