Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $354.75.
Molina Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of MOH opened at $287.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.19 and its 200-day moving average is $298.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00.
Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
