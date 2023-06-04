Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $74.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

