MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $397.98 and last traded at $384.10, with a volume of 3042043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $293.96.

The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Guggenheim downgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MongoDB from $235.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.17.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total value of $429,723.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,727,345.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares in the company, valued at $50,586,868.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $429,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,727,345.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,013 shares of company stock worth $18,896,567 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

