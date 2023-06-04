Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Trading 1.6% Higher

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 101,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Montage Gold Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$118.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.68.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

