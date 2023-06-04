Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £1,877.20 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 722 ($8.92) per share, with a total value of £1,877.20 ($2,319.82).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 238 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 790 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £1,880.20 ($2,323.53).

On Friday, March 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 271 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.58) per share, with a total value of £1,880.74 ($2,324.20).

MAB1 opened at GBX 736 ($9.10) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1-year low of GBX 406.64 ($5.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,125 ($13.90). The company has a market capitalization of £420.48 million, a PE ratio of 3,345.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 746.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 645.45.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a GBX 14.70 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,727.27%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

