MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) Trading Up 1.7%

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $24.23. Approximately 15,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 385% from the average daily volume of 3,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Get MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Rating) by 135.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,142 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 9.79% of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (EMSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks. After excluding certain industries, the index selects stocks with higher ESG scores per MSCI and weights them by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.