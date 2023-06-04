M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,341 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,206,000 after buying an additional 50,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,712,000 after buying an additional 174,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,907,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,520,000 after buying an additional 240,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,706,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,785,000 after buying an additional 234,998 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,272 shares of company stock valued at $679,090. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BorgWarner Stock Up 5.3 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

BWA opened at $47.68 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

