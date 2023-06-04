M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 149.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,837 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,249 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 7.0 %

CLF stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

