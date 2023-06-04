M&T Bank Corp Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,953 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

