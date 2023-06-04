M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.87.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $63.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average of $54.58. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $66.67.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.81%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

