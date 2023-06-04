M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,447 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 113,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KIM opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $23.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 383.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KIM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

