M&T Bank Corp Purchases 2,214 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 26.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,229,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,863,000 after acquiring an additional 431,491 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of CHK stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

