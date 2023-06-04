Muncy Bank Financial (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Shares Up 1.1%

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.50. 59 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43.

Muncy Bank Financial Company Profile

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal banking, business banking, credit lines, real estate, and financial services. Its services include Electronic Banking, Cash Management, Business Credit Cards, Community and Non-Profit Services, and Merchant Services.

