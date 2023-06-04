National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.21 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

CAE Price Performance

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CAE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $21.44 on Friday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,416,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in CAE by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,001,000 after buying an additional 2,393,259 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,679,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CAE by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,596,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth $27,540,000. 62.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAE

(Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.