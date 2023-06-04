National Bank of Canada to Post FY2024 Earnings of $10.20 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.35. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.59 per share.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.41 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.62 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 34.98%.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$105.86.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$98.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$99.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$97.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$82.16 and a 12 month high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.