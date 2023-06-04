National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Lowered to C$109.00 at Cormark

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$105.86.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$98.65 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$82.16 and a 1 year high of C$104.83. The company has a market cap of C$33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$99.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$97.85.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.41 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.62 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 16.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5862745 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.