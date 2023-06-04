National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Lowered to C$109.00 at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. CSFB raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$105.86.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 3.5 %

NA stock opened at C$98.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$99.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$97.85. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$82.16 and a twelve month high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.41 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.62 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 16.00%. On average, research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5862745 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

