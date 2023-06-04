National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$93.00 at Barclays

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from C$82.00 to C$93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$105.86.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$98.65 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.16 and a 1-year high of C$104.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$99.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$97.85. The company has a market cap of C$33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.41 by C$0.15. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5862745 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.