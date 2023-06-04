National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Shares Down 0.8%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 1,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 12,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

National Bank of Greece Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.

About National Bank of Greece

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Greece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Greece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.