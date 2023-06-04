National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of National HealthCare worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National HealthCare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,410,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National HealthCare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in National HealthCare by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,336,000 after acquiring an additional 25,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in National HealthCare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in National HealthCare by 1,224.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 274,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $135,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $952.44 million, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is 186.89%.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

