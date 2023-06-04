Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) PT Lowered to C$29.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 52.47% from the company’s current price.

NBLY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

NBLY opened at C$19.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$846.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.51. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.79.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

