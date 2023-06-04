Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 1,406.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,618 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.10. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $5.18.

NKTR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

