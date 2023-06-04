Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $65,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,092,000 after buying an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $287.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

