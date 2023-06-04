Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,307 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.29% of United Rentals worth $71,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in United Rentals by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $361.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.14.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

