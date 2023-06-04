Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 51,827 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,960,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,827 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $72,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Paycor HCM by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,188,000 after buying an additional 1,849,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Paycor HCM by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,062,000 after buying an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paycor HCM by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after buying an additional 992,074 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Paycor HCM by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after buying an additional 463,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Paycor HCM by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,953,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after buying an additional 423,179 shares during the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $23.10 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63.

In related news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $66,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,847.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $30,306.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $66,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycor HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Featured Articles

