Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 82,563 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,956,502 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 82,563 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.77% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $63,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.